Saudi-led coalition destroys two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition on Monday destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group in the direction of Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV said.

The Houthis did not confirm the two incidents reported by the Saudi TV channel, which cited a coalition spokesman.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.