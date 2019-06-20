Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthis launched military operations against Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia, their Al-Masirah TV said on Thursday, but there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

The broadcaster said the operation disrupted air traffic at the airport, an assertion which could not be verified independently.

Al-Masirah also tweeted comments from a Houthi military spokesman, who repeated the group’s threats to strike against Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military coalition that intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015.