Saudi-led coalition to begin Yemen ceasefire on Thursday -Saudi officials

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen will begin a two-week ceasefire on Thursday, senior Saudi officials said on Wednesday.

The ceasefire will start at noon Saudi Arabia time on Thursday, they said.

The officials, briefing reporters by telephone, said the ceasefire was aimed at giving the Iran-backed Houthi movement an opportunity to join U.N.-sponsored talks on a settlement to the five-year-old conflict and preventing a coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Chris Reese)