April 11, 2018 / 7:07 AM / in 6 hours

Yemen's Houthis say launched drone attack on southern Saudi Aramco facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Yemen’s armed Houthi movement said on Wednesday it launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s TV al-Masirah said.

There was no immediate Saudi comment on the report.

“The air force announced the execution of air strikes with the Qasif 1 aircraft on Aramco in Jizan (province),” the channel said on its official Twitter account, referring to a drone the Houthis had previously unveiled.

Reporting By Katie Paul and Noah Browning Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
