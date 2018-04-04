FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis say they launched missile at Saudi Aramco storage tanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Yemen’s armed Houthi movement launched a missile at storage tanks belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan province on Wednesday, said Yemeni state news agency Saba, which is controlled by the group.

Saudi air defences shot down a missile in the skies above the province, the kingdom’s official TV channel Ekhbariya reported minutes before the Yemeni claim.

There was no immediate comment from Aramco on the incident.

Reporting By Ali Abdelaty and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Noah Browning Editing by Catherine Evans

