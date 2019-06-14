Energy
June 14, 2019 / 8:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oman following Yemen escalation with "great concern" -Omani media

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Oman is following with “great concern the military escalation” in Yemen’s war as well as a missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, the Oman TV News website said on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

The missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi forces on the Abha civilian airport, in the south of the kingdom, wounded 26 people on Wednesday, according to the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Yemeni group.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below