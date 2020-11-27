Saudi-led coalition carries out air raids on Houthi barracks in Sanaa area -residents

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen carried out a series of air raids on barracks used by the Iran-aligned group in and around the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday, according to local residents.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties.

The reported air strikes came after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi oil facilities in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Saudi-led coalition forces intervened in Yemen’s war in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis in late 2014.

Houthi forces have staged many missile and drone strikes on civilian airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including on the capital Riyadh.

Cross-border attacks by Houthi forces, who control most of north Yemen, have escalated since late May when a ceasefire arrangement prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired.