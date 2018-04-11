FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Saudi forces downed Houthi drone in Abha city - Al Arabiya TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s military brought down a Houthi drone at an international airport in the southern city of Abha, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing field sources.

The sources said air traffic was not interrupted.

Yemen’s armed Houthi movement said earlier it had launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to state oil firm Saudi Aramco, though the company said its facilities there were operating “normally and safely”.

Reporting By Sarah Dadouch; editing by John Stonestreet

