Saudi forces downed Houthi drone in Abha city - Al Arabiya TV

RIYADH, April 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s military brought down a Houthi drone at an international airport in the southern city of Abha, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing field sources.

The sources said air traffic was not interrupted.

Yemen’s armed Houthi movement said earlier it had launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to state oil firm Saudi Aramco, though the company said its facilities there were operating “normally and safely”.