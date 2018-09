RIYADH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An air attack by the Saudi-led coalition that killed dozens of people, including children travelling on a bus, in Yemen last month lacked military justification, an investigative body set up by the coalition said on Saturday.

Mansour Ahmed al-Mansour, a legal adviser to the Joint Incident Assessment Team, said the coalition should hold those responsible for the mistake accountable. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Andrew Roche)