Saudi ambassador to Washington welcomes Yemen's Hodeidah ceasefire

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States, Prince Khalid bin Salman, welcomed the United Nations backed agreement between Yemen’s warring parties to a ceasefire in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Thursday.

“The agreement announced today will help bring back security to the region including the security of the Red Sea, a vital water way for international trade,” he said on his twitter account, adding that he hoped Iran-allied Houthis would stop “working on behalf of the Iranian regime’s interests”.