Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones - Saudi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said it had destroyed five armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Al Ekhbariyah and Al Arabiya channels reported on Sunday.
The coalition had detected several drones fired by the group, the television channels reported, without giving a total figure or specifying in which direction the drones had been fired.
