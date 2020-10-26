Saudi-Led coalition says intercepted drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.

In recent days the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis.

The Western-backed coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.