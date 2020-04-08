Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight -sources

DUBAI/RIYADH, April 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The suspension in fighting, expected to go into effect on Thursday, was agreed in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in Yemen, where no cases have yet been reported, two of the sources said.