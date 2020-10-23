Saudi-led coalition destroyed two Yemeni Houthi drones - Saudi state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen’s Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by the Houthis on Friday, Saudi state TV reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country’s north.

Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Saudis have regularly accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.