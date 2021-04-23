Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom’s southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait. There was no confirmation of an attack on an Aramco facility in Jizan.