Saudi ship, blocked from loading arms cargo in France, arrives at Spanish port

SANTANDER, Spain, May 13 (Reuters) - A Saudi ship, prevented by rights groups from loading an arms cargo at the French port of Le Havre on Friday, arrived at the Spanish port of Santander early on Monday.

French rights group ACAT argued in a legal challenge on Thursday that the arms consignment contravened a U.N. treaty because the weapons might be used against civilians in Yemen, though the case was thrown out by a French judge.

The Saudi vessel Bahri-Yanbu set course for Santander shortly after the ruling but without the weapons it was charged with collecting. (Reporting by Vincent West Writing by Paul Day Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)