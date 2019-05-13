Saudi ship leaves Spanish port with exhibition material for UAE -source

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - A Saudi ship that was prevented by rights groups from loading an arms cargo at the French port of Le Havre on Friday left the Spanish port of Santander on Monday carrying exhibition materials for the United Arab Emirates, a Spanish government source said.

“It won’t be used in war,” the source told Reuters, adding that the exhibition materials, loaded on the Bahri-Yanbu in Santander and destined for the UAE, came from a private firm based in the Spanish city of Zaragoza. (Reporting by Belen Carreno Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Catherine Evans)