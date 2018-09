DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition resumed air strikes on Wednesday in support of Yemeni allied forces seeking to capture the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah from Houthi rebels, residents said.

The offensive restarted after a two-month break, following the failure of inter-Yemeni peace talks sponsored by the United Nations last week in Geneva. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson)