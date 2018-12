DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the outcome of Yemen’s peace consultations will be conveyed to the U.N. Security Council on Friday. The consultations, which started last week near Stockholm, took place in “positive spirit and good faith”, she said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

