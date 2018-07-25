Saudi Bahri says its oil tanker suffers minor damage in Red Sea incident

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s shipping group Bahri said on Wednesday that one of its oil vessels suffered minor damage due to an incident in the Red Sea.

A Saudi-led military coalition had said earlier that Yemen’s Houthi movement attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, causing slight damage, but did not name the vessel.

“The VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) suffered minor damage and no human injuries or environmental damage have been reported,” Bahri said in a statement without elaborating. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)