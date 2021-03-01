U.N. chief Guterres says a 'disappointing' $1.7 billion pledged for Yemen aid in 2021

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that a “disappointing” $1.7 billion had been pledged for humanitarian aid in Yemen in 2021, warning that “cutting aid is a death sentence.”

The United Nations has been seeking $3.85 billion to avert a large-scale famine in Yemen. Guterres said in a statement the $1.7 billion raised on Monday was “less than we received for the humanitarian response plan in 2020 and a billion dollars less than was pledged at the conference we held in 2019.”