Blinken calls on Yemen's Houthis to match Saudi, Yemen government commitment to end war

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau who is in Ottawa, Canada, at the State Department in Washington, U.S. February 26, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen are “committed and eager” to find a way to end the war in Yemen and called on the Houthi group to do the same.

Speaking after a visit to the region by his Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking, Blinken told a U.N. humanitarian aid pledging conference: “He reports that the Saudis and the Republic of Yemen government are committed and eager to find a solution to the conflict. We call on the Houthis to match this commitment. A necessary first step is to stop their offensive against Marib.”