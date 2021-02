FILE PHOTO: Martin Griffiths, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, speaks as he attends the closing plenary of the fourth meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners' Exchange Agreement in Yemen, in Glion, Switzerland, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths on Thursday called for a stop to an offensive by the Houthi movement on the government-held city of Marib, warning that “the quest for territorial gain by force threatens all of the prospects of the peace process.”