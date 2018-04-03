Yemeni foreign minister calls for peace talks, says aims to open ports

GENEVA, April 3 (Reuters) - Yemen’s foreign minister called on Tuesday for a return to the negotiating table to end the war in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, where Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces are fighting Iran-aligned Houthi fighters.

“We need to find the ideal solution which is a return to the talks table, to put an end the war, to return to a sustainable system supported by the people of Yemen,” Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said.

Addressing a U.N. conference in Geneva seeking pledges towards a $3 billion appeal, he added: “We aim to open up access to ports and airports” for humanitarian aid supplies.