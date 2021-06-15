Outgoing U.N. Yemen envoy hopes Oman peace efforts 'bear fruit'

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Outgoing U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday that after three years trying to broker an end to the conflict in the Arabian Peninsula country: “The parties have yet to overcome their differences.”

“I hope very, very much indeed ... that the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman, as well as others, but the Sultanate of Oman in particular, following my visits to Sanaa and Riyadh, will bear fruit,” Griffiths told the 15-member council during his last briefing.

Griffiths is set to become the U.N. aid chief next month. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)