DOHA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A preliminary compromise has been agreed between Yemen’s warring parties to implement the Hodeidah peace deal, the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

The compromise was agreed “pending further consultation by the parties with their respective leaders”, the UN said.

The two sides have “given their commitment to respect the Hodeidah ceasefire,” but “are yet to agree to a preliminary agreement,” it said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yakoubi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)