UN says fighting stops in Sanaa, Saleh funeral expected
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 5, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UN says fighting stops in Sanaa, Saleh funeral expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Yemen’s capital Sanaa was quiet on Tuesday after five days of fighting and 25 airstrikes overnight, and U.N. and Red Cross flights have landed at the airport, U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said on Tuesday.

The funeral of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed by his erstwhile Houthi allies on Monday, was expected later on Tuesday, McGoldrick told a regular U.N. briefing, speaking by phone from Sanaa. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
