Energy
May 14, 2019 / 1:14 PM / 2 days ago

U.N. says Hodeidah deployment "executed, partly as agreed" by parties

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Tuesday said a redeployment by Yemen’s Houthi movement from three Red Sea ports had been carried out “partly as agreed” by warring parties, under a peace deal that it hopes will pave the way for wider peace talks to end the four-year-old war.

“U.N. teams have been monitoring this redeployment which has been executed, partly as agreed by the Yemeni parties in the concept of phase one,” the head of a U.N. mission to monitor the deal said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the UN; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below