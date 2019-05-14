U.N. says Hodeidah deployment "executed, partly as agreed" by parties

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Tuesday said a redeployment by Yemen’s Houthi movement from three Red Sea ports had been carried out “partly as agreed” by warring parties, under a peace deal that it hopes will pave the way for wider peace talks to end the four-year-old war.

“U.N. teams have been monitoring this redeployment which has been executed, partly as agreed by the Yemeni parties in the concept of phase one,” the head of a U.N. mission to monitor the deal said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the UN; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)