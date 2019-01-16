Industrials
January 16, 2019 / 2:40 PM / in an hour

U.N. Security Council approves up to 75 Yemen truce monitors

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved on Wednesday the deployment of up to 75 observers to Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah for six months to monitor a ceasefire and redeployment of forces by the warring parties.

After a week of U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Sweden last month, the Iranian-aligned Houthi group and Saudi-backed Yemen government foes reached the deal on Hodeidah, the entry point for most of Yemen’s commercial goods and aid supplies, and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis on the verge of starvation.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

