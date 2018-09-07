FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. Special Envoy still awaits Houthis at Yemen peace talks in Geneva

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has discussed issues including prisoners, humanitarian access and the reopening of Sanaa airport with Yemen Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

But Griffiths, who began consultations with the Yemen government delegation in Geneva on Thursday, still awaits representatives of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement from the capital Sanaa, U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a briefing. “He is still working on getting the Ansarullah delegation to Geneva,” she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

