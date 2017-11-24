U.S. backs 'first step' in addressing Yemen crisis, urges political talks -statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday welcomed what it called a “first step” by Saudi Arabia to allow humanitarian aid to reach Yemen, and called for political negotiations to address the ongoing crisis in the wake of the Saudi-led coalition’s blockade there.

“Millions of Yemenis are currently enduring severe deprivation,” the White House said in a statement welcoming the decision to re-open a port and airport. “The United States continues to believe that this devastating conflict, and the suffering it causes, must be brought to an end through political negotiations.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Justin Mitchell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)