Healthcare
March 28, 2019 / 8:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. calls for probe of bombing of hospital in Yemen

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokesman on Thursday called the bombing earlier this week of a Save the Children hospital in Yemen “awful” and urged the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen to conduct an investigation.

“I saw those reports, they’re awful. The United States takes them seriously and we’re seeking more information,” spokesman Robert Palladino told a media briefing.

“We understand that the Saudi-led coalition has referred the results of this targeting operation to the joint incidents assessment team for their review and their investigation,” he said. “The United States urges a transparent investigation,” Palladino said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

