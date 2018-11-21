Industrials
Yemen peace talks to take place in December in Sweden - U.S.' Mattis

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that peace talks between Yemen’s parties are to take place in Sweden in early December.

“It looks like very, very early in December, up in Sweden we’ll see both the Houthi rebel side and the U.N recognized government,” Mattis told reporters.

He also said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had ceased offensive operations around Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah and despite some fighting, the front lines had not changed in at least 72 hours. (Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Tom Brown)

