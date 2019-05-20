WFP may suspend aid in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

GENEVA, May 20 (Reuters) - The World Food Programme is considering suspending aid delivery in the areas under control of the Houthi group of Yemen because of fighting, insecurity and interference it its work, the agency said on Monday.

“Humanitarian workers in Yemen are being denied access to the hungry, aid convoys have been blocked, and local authorities have interfered with food distribution,” the WFP said in a statement. “This has to stop.” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)