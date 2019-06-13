Energy
June 13, 2019

Air strikes hit north of Yemen's capital - Al-Masirah TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen targeted an area north of the capital Sanaa on Thursday, a television station run by Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi group said.

Al-Masirah TV said there were two air raids. The strikes come a day after the coalition vowed to respond firmly to a Houthi missile attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that wounded 26 people.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition about the strikes. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
