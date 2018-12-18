Blasts heard in Yemen's main port city on first day of truce - residents

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Four blasts were heard in Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah on late on Tuesday on the first day of ceasefire agreed between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-backed government at U.N.-led peace talks last week, residents said.

One resident told Reuters the blasts sounded like artillery shelling. It was not immediately clear which side was responsible or the exact location of the blasts. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams)