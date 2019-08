ADEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Fighting resumed in the Yemeni port city of Aden on Wednesday, when government forces stormed its eastern suburbs and exchanged heavy artillery fire with southern separatists, residents said.

Forces of the Saudi-backed government have recaptured most of the neighbouring towns they had previously lost to the United Arab Emirates-backed separatists before moving towards Aden, they said. (Writing By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)