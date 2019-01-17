Head of UN team in Yemen's Hodeidah safe after shooting incident -UN

ADEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The head of a U.N. mission tasked with overseeing a peace deal in Yemen’s Hodeidah port city is safe following a reported shooting incident, the United Nations said on Thursday.

A Yemeni source in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen told Reuters that Cammaert’s convoy had come under fire while visiting an area under coalition control and accused the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement of opening fire.

“Patrick Cammaert and team are safe in Hodeida following reported shooting incident. More information to come later,” the office of the spokesperson for the U.N. chief tweeted.

A Houthi spokesman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden and Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous)