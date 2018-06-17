FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in 2 hours

Saudi-led coalition conducts airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah airport on Sunday, as coalition-backed ground troops attempted to seize control from Houthi fighters inside, according to Saudi and Houthi media.

Coalition warplanes carried out five airstrikes on Hodeideah, including attacks on the airport, the Houthis’ official SABA news agency said. Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya also reported strikes on the airport. (Reporting by Katie Paul, editing by Michael Georgy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.