Saudi-led coalition conducts airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport

DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah airport on Sunday, as coalition-backed ground troops attempted to seize control from Houthi fighters inside, according to Saudi and Houthi media.

Coalition warplanes carried out five airstrikes on Hodeideah, including attacks on the airport, the Houthis’ official SABA news agency said. Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya also reported strikes on the airport. (Reporting by Katie Paul, editing by Michael Georgy)