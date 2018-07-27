FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemen's main port city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, July 27 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition launched heavy air strikes on Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah on Friday, in an apparent resumption of military operations on the Red Sea city after the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement attacked two Saudi oil tankers.

Residents said coalition warplanes had begun their bombardment after midnight, attacking a Houthi military police camp in the city centre, a plastics factory north of the city, and the districts of Zubaid and al-Tahita to the south.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said in a series of tweets that coalition air strikes had targeted a radio station inside the city and a fishing pier.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Mohamed Mokashef; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Kevin Liffey

