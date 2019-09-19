Energy
Saudi-Led coalition launches military operation north of Hodeidah in Yemen

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets”, State-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.

The coalition asked civilians to stay away from the sites targeted by the operation.

The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Yemen Iran-aligned Houthi group after they ousted the internationally recognized government in Sanaa in late 2014. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Tuqa Khalid;)

