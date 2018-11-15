Saudi-led coalition orders halt in assault on Yemen's Hodeidah -sources

ADEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition has ordered a halt in its offensive on Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

“The coalition has instructed forces on the ground to halt fighting inside Hodeidah,” said one pro-coalition military source.

The decision comes as key Western allies called for a ceasefire ahead of renewed U.N.-led peace efforts to end more than three years of war that have pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)