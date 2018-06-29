FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UN envoy sees Yemeni talks starting next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths expects to get the warring parties in Yemen back to the negotiating table for the first time in years, and both sides have confirmed their willingness to talk, he said in a U.N. radio interview late on Thursday.

“I’d like to get the parties together within the next few weeks at the very latest,” he said. “I’m hoping that the (U.N.) Security Council will meet next week and we’ll put a plan before them as to how we’re going to bring the talks back.” (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Catherine Evans)

