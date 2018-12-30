UN says Yemen Houthis' redeployment in Hodeidah should respect Stockholm deal

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations welcomed on Sunday any redeployment of Yemen’s Houthi forces in the port city of Hodeidah, but said this should be independently verified to ensure it is in line with the Stockholm ceasefire agreement.

“Any redeployment would only be credible if all parties and the United Nations are able to observe and verify that it is in line with the Stockholm Agreement,” the U.N. said in a statement.