July 15, 2019

UN says Yemeni warring sides agree "ceasefire mechanism"

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Yemen’s warring sides have agreed on a “mechanism and new measures to reinforce the ceasefire and de-escalation” around the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, as well as technical aspects of a troop pullback, the United Nations said on Monday.

Representatives of the two sides were picked up at different locations by a U.N. ship and held talks in the Red Sea off Yemen, the first such meeting since February, a U.N. statement said.

Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Mark Heinrich

