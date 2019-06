CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drone attacks on Sunday, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

Iran-aligned Houthi group have launched several strikes targeting Abha and Jizan during the past two weeks. (Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Alison Williams)