U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen
December 3, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged warring parties in Yemen to stop all ground and air assaults and called for a resumption of all commercial imports into the country because “millions of children, women and men risk mass hunger, disease and death.”

A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, local media said, lending support to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh after he signaled he was abandoning his support of the Iran-aligned Houthis - a shift that could pave the way to end three years of war. (Reprting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

