October 17, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

REFILE-Yes Bank says RBI reaffirmed CEO Kapoor's successor to be appointed by Feb. 1

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add media slug)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday said bit.ly/2P3uCCb the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to chief executive officer Rana Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

The private sector lender’s appointed committee is targeting to complete the recruitment process latest by mid December 2018, it added.

Yes Bank had earlier said it would seek the central bank’s approval to extend Kapoor’s term beyond January since it needed more time to identify and groom a successor, after RBI trimmed his term despite shareholders giving a nod to extend it for three more years. (Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

