BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it would raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) through the issue of new securities.

The bank also said it would not proceed with a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings announced earlier. ($1 = 70.9099 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)